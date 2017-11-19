Coast Guard searching for man last seen planning to take raft out on Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard and other agencies are working to find a man last seen planning to take a raft out on the Chesapeake Bay Sunday.

The Norfolk Police Department alerted the Coast Guard around 5 p.m. Saturday that Wesley Schoonmaker was last seen leaving his house in Norfolk wearing a full wetsuit.

He said he planned to test out a new oar by paddling his 8-foot yellow and dark blue raft near Willoughby Spit.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and began their search efforts.

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews launched from Station Portsmouth and Station Little Creek. The crew of Cutter Mako also joined the search.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and joined Virginia Marine Police crews and other agencies in the search Saturday night.

Coast Guard crews are continuing to search Sunday morning along with state and local agencies.

“We are actively searching for Mr. Schoonmaker from the air and on the water,” said Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads. “Anyone with information that might help find him, please contact the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at 757-668-5555.”