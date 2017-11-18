Virginia runs out of gas on the road against No. 2 Miami 44-28

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami quarterback Malik Rosier continued his stellar play this week, totaling four touchdowns, as No. 2 Miami picked up a 44-28 win over Virginia.

The Hurricanes (10-and-0) have yet to lose a game this season, and have won 15 straight games dating back to last season.

The Cavaliers (6-and-4) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter off of two long Kurt Benkert touchdown throws. The senior quarterback threw touchdown tosses of 33 and 75 yards in the opening quarter.

Miami would tie the game up in the second quarter, but Benkert would then throw a touchdown before half, and another after halftime to push the ‘Hoos lead back up to 14.

It was all downhill from there. “The U” would switch gears into lockdown defense and finish the game on a 30-0 run. Jaquan Johnson tied the game up at 28-all on a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Virginia will finish it’s regular season at home with a clash for the Commonwealth Cup against Virginia Tech. The ‘Hoos have not beaten the Hokies since 2003.