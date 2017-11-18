The Locker Room Show | November 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for week two of the VHSL football playoffs. Each and every one of our 17 area playoff teams are covered during the show - including highlights of every game played Friday featuring a local team.

Wink & Mitch air highlights of Woodside vs. Landstown, Oscar Smith vs. Ocean Lakes, Hampton vs. Salem, Nansemond River vs. Indian River.

Plus, Smithfield vs. King's Fork, Lakeland vs. York, Greensville vs. Poquoson and Washington & Lee vs. Sussex Central.

And, Mitch spotlights Deep Creek vs. Lafayette in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.