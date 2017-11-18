Former Old Dominion receiver Larry Pinkard promoted to Jaguars active roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time in his career, Larry Pinkard will suit up for his first regular season football game in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday morning that the team had promoted Pinkard, the former Old Dominion receiver from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have promoted WR Larry Pinkard from the practice squad, and activated @star_island25 and @DedeTHEGreat11. https://t.co/WfulJc4FKl — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) November 18, 2017

Pinkard was signed to the Jaguars practice squad in April, after spending time with the Green Bay Packers & Oakland Raiders practice squads.

At Old Dominion (2010-2013), Pinkard totaled 2,338 yards on 160 catches.