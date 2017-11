David Cassidy is in critical condition and is reportedly suffering from organ failure, according to TMZ.

Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital three days ago, and the 67-year-old ‘Partridge Family’ star has been in falling health for over two months, cited TMZ through a source.

TMZ is also reporting that their source also said that “it looks grim,” and that doctors have told the family of Cassidy to prepare for the worst.

No further details are available at this moment.