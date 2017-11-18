Allegiant launches two new nonstop routes to Florida with fares as low as $49

NORFOLK, Va. – Allegiant Air announced that it will be offering new nonstop routes from Norfolk to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The flights will be rated as low as $49 to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), and started being offered on Friday, Nov. 17, said Allegiant.

“We’re very excited to launch these new routes from Norfolk today,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re sure local travelers will enjoy having a friendly, low-cost, convenient option for travel to two beautiful Florida destinations.”

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly from Norfolk International Airport (ORF). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“We’re thrilled for Allegiant to launch new low-cost, nonstop service to some of the top leisure destinations in Florida via Norfolk International Airport,” said City of Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “We look forward to a great relationship with Allegiant as we continue to make Norfolk a major hub of the American journey.”