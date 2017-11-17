Watch the Hokies on WGNT Saturday at 12:20pm

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will say ‘so long’ to 17 seniors Saturday when the Hokies host Pitt in their final home game of 2017. Kickoff is set for 12:20 p.m. Saturday at Lane Stadium. The game can be seen LIVE on WGNT.

“We have a tremendous challenge again in front of us,” admitted Tech head coach Justin Fuente. “It will be senior day, our last trip in Lane Stadium for this senior class that has worked incredibly hard. I do believe there’s a tremendous amount of respect and ownership on this team with ownership and affection I guess I should say for our senior class. And a genuine desire to make sure we do everything we can to send them out the right way – and we’ll have a heck of a challenge doing that.”

HOKIES CELEBRATE SENIOR DAY VS. PITT

• The Hokies are coming off of a 28-22 loss at Georgia Tech (11/11) while Pitt suffered a 34-31 home loss last Thursday night vs. UNC (11/9).

• Virginia Tech posted a 39-36 win at Pitt last season (10/27/16), while the Panthers registered a 17-13 win in their last trip to Blacksburg (10/3/15).

• Tech is 14-3 under head coach Justin Fuente against unranked foes.

• Since Tech joined the ACC in 2004, the Hokies are 61-11 at home against unranked ACC opponents.

• Both Virginia Tech and Pitt have defeated Duke and lost to Georgia Tech.

THE #LPD DEFENDS LANE STADIUM

• Among Power Five schools, only Penn State (7.8 points per game) is allowing fewer points at home than Virginia Tech (8.2 points per game). Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry served as a graduate assistant under Tech DC Bud Foster from 1995-97.

• Since joining the ACC in 2004, Tech is 67-6 when holding foes to 21 points or less at Lane Stadium, including wins in 19 of its last 21 ACC home games.

• Pitt has lost five straight games when scoring 21 points or fewer, including an 0-4 mark in 2017.

• Tech is 9-2 at Lane Stadium under Fuente and is seeking to register five home wins for a second straight season.