Virginia unemployment rate drops to lowest in nearly a decade

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly a decade, Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Friday.

October’s unemployment rate of 3.6 percent was the lowest rate since the March 2008 rate of 3.6 percent.

“We are almost at structurally full employment in the Commonwealth today,” McAuliffe said. “It’s a quite a change.” McAuliffe said when he took office in January 2014 the rate was 5.4%

He made the announcement at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Opportunity Inc.’s revamped one-stop shop near Military Circle. The shop expanded to offer more services. A center to help veterans will open in January a floor above Opportunity Inc.