Virginia man wins a whopping $250K from the Virginia Lottery

CARROLLTON, Va. – A Carrollton, Virginia man will have a little extra money for the holidays after winning $250,000 on the Virginia Lottery.

Martin Cuffe won the money playing Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game, which Cuffe matched all six numbers in the Oct. 28 drawing.

Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers. Using that “Play Your Way” feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers, says Virginia Lottery.

He bought his winning ticket at Carrolton Exxon, 15135 Carrolton Boulevard in Carrolton, and the winning numbers for Cuffe were 1-3-9-13-20-30.

Virginia Lottery says that The Bonus Ball number was 11, although he didn’t need it to win the top prize. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select his numbers.

Cuffe isn’t going to spend all his money on one thing or at one place though. The security officer plans to pay his bills with his winnings and save up for his future retirement.

Mr. Cuffe bought his winning ticket in Isle of Wight County, which received nearly $2.3 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of lottery funds to Virginia school districts, click here.

Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.5 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated more than a half-billion dollars for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2017.