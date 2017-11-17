VALOR new episode, Monday 11/20 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:40 pm, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 01:37PM, November 17, 2017

 

“Blurred Lines” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

WRITTEN BY VETERAN AND STAFF WRITER APRIL FITZSIMMONS — After an intense interrogation, the Shadow Raiders finally get a lead. Nora (Christina Ochoa) makes a shocking discovery and is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Gallo (Matt Barr) spirals after receiving bad news. Lastly, Jess (Corbin Reid) is feeling more alone than ever. Charlie Barnett, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. April Fitzsimmons wrote the episode, directed by Mark Haber (#107).  Original airdate 11/20/2017.