Toys and more great gifts from Kettler USA on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Kettler furniture and toys have been enjoyed in many backyards and gardens in Virginia for over 35 years, and worldwide for over 65 years. Cheryl had a fun tour of the Virginia Beach showroom as part of the Coast Live Holiday Gift Guide.

You can enter to win a Kettcar, perfect for kids 4-7 years old (and Cheryl) in the Coast Live Holiday Gift Guide Giveaway.

Presented by Kettler USA

4117 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach

www.kettlerusa.com

Are you having trouble thinking of the perfect gift to buy for your friends and family? Coast Live is giving you the chance to win prizes, just in time for the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW.