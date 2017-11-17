Owner of Virginia Beach animal rescue center facing 10 animal import charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The owner of a Virginia Beach animal rescue and rehabilitation center is facing new criminal charges.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Jamie Cochran, the owner of Forever Home Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, has been charged with 10 misdemeanor charges for importing animals without certification.

The shelter has been shut down for several months after coming under fire when an elderly woman was killed by a pit bull that had been adopted from the shelter just days before. The dog was euthanized shortly after the attack.

The woman’s daughter filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against Forever Home Rescue.

Court records show Cochran has a lengthy list of past charges related to the shelter, including inadequate animal care by owner, dogs running at large, and failure to provide care at a boarding or grooming facility.

