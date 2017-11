Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - With more than 30 recordings and several appearances on Star Trek to his credits, acoustic headliner James Lee Stanley (jamesleestanley.com) is back in town. A graduate of Maury High School in Norfolk, he loves coming back to play and we love having him on the show.

Catch him live on Saturday Nov. 18th, 7:30pm at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Town Center Virginia Beach. Presented by Tidewater friends of Acoustic Music www.tidewateracoustic.org.