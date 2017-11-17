Grab your mittens: The Great Hot Coco War returns during the Grand Illumination Parade

NORFOLK, Va. – With chilly weather finally upon us, are you ready to enjoy a hot beverage?

The 3rd Annual Great Hot Coco War returns during Norfolk’s Grand Illumination Parade Saturday from 6-11 p.m., where a handful of local restaurants will battle for the honor of having the best hot cocoa in Hampton Roads.

Each restaurant will be selling their special hot cocoa in 4 oz. cups for $2.

Ten eateries will participate in this year’s contest:

After sampling each location’s cocoa, you can vote for your favorite online during the parade. Polls will close at 11 p.m.

The 3rd Annual Great Hot Coco War will take place at Selden Market, located at 215 E. Plume St. in Downtown Norfolk. A map of where to sample each restaurant’s cocoa will be posted on the Facebook event page before the parade.

Click here for more information.

