Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cooler today, Warmer again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The up and down temperatures continue… We will see plenty of sunshine today but it will be much cooler. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning, with 30s inland. It will feel about 5 degrees cooler because of the north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will relax through the day but highs will only warm into the mid 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mainly clear skies tonight will lows dropping into the 30s, upper 30s near the coast and low 30s inland.

We are tracking rain chances for the weekend as a cold front is set to move in but most of the weekend will be dry. As of now, the best chance for rain looks like overnight Saturday (after midnight) into early Sunday morning (before sunrise). That would mean that most of the day Saturday and most of the day Sunday would be dry. Highs will warm into the upper 60s Saturday but fall into the upper 50s on Sunday. It will be windy this weekend with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

An elongated area of low pressure extends from southwest to northeast across the southwestern and central Caribbean Sea. This system continues to produce widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. However, strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 17th

1873 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding

1994 Coastal Flooding: Southeast, Eastern Coast VA

2011 EF-0 Tornado Hertford Co. NC

