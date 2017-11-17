First Warning Forecast: Chilly night on tap, warming up Saturday
A few clouds overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s. High pressure will slide offshore Saturday, so we’ll be getting the return flow, which means winds out of the southwest. This will help to warm our temperatures. It will be on the breezy side, with temperatures warming to the mid and upper 60s.
Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Expect some showers when you wake up Sunday morning. Skies will start to clear throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s.
Dry and chilly to start the work week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Warmer on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.
Thanksgiving is still looking dry under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tonight: A few clouds around. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and milder. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Rain moves in late. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
An elongated area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds should limit development of this system while it drifts northward or northeastward during the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
