A few clouds overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s. High pressure will slide offshore Saturday, so we’ll be getting the return flow, which means winds out of the southwest. This will help to warm our temperatures. It will be on the breezy side, with temperatures warming to the mid and upper 60s.

Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Expect some showers when you wake up Sunday morning. Skies will start to clear throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s.

Dry and chilly to start the work week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Warmer on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving is still looking dry under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be cool, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.