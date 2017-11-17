× First Warning Forecast: Chilly night on tap, warming up Saturday

Tonight: A few clouds around. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and milder. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Rain moves in late. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

An elongated area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds should limit development of this system while it drifts northward or northeastward during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

