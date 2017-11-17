DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Tuesday at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Welcome to the Jungle” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

HEALING FROM THE PAST — With Sara (Caity Lotz) out of commission, the team finds a new Anachronism that leads them to the jungles of Vietnam and right in the middle of the war. Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) pose as journalists and trek through the jungle when they are lead to time-displaced Gorilla Grodd. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) run into someone Rory knows which give a glimpse into his past. Victor Garber and Franz Drameh also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter (#307). Original airdate 11/21/2017.