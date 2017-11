Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Southern Bank is partnering with Kramden Institute to collect, refurbish and award computers to students and families without a computer in their home. Make a tax-deductible computer equipment donation to help kids. All computers are welcome, regardless of type, age or condition.

Computers are safely and securely* erased and the hardware is refurbished, then donated to needy families. For more information, visit kramden.org.

