Chesapeake’s DeAngelo Hall receives Redskins courage award

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced Friday they have named safety DeAngelo Hall the winner of the team’s 2017 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity.

Hall, a Chesapeake native (Deep Creek High School) missed multiple games in each of the last three seasons – including the majority of the 2014 and 2016 campaigns – while fighting Achilles, toe and knee injuries. His 2014 season ended prematurely after three games after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon, and last season, he was limited to three games after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Redskins activated Hall from their Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Nov. 3, as the 14th-year NFL veteran returned to action in the team’s 17-14 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

“DeAngelo has been remarkably resilient through a number of tough injuries,” Redskins Head Athletic Trainer Larry Hess said. “Throughout various rehabilitation processes in the last few years, he has been a true professional as exemplified by his commitment, his hard work and his dedication to return to the playing field with his teammates.”

Hall, who will turn 34 during Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints, has appeared in 103 career regular season games with the Redskins since joining the team in 2008. He is one of nine defensive backs in team history to appear in 100 career regular season games with the Redskins, and he is currently the longest-tenured player on the team’s roster.

The Courage Award is named after Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. The inaugural Ed Block Courage Award was presented in 1978 to Baltimore Colts defensive end Joe Ehrmann. Following the Colts’ departure from Baltimore in 1984, the scope of the award expanded to include one player from every team in the NFL.

REDSKINS ED BLOCK COURAGE AWARD WINNERS

2017 DeAngelo Hall

2016 Niles Paul

2015 Morgan Moses

2014 Keenan Robinson

2013 Robert Griffin III

2012 Kory Lichtensteiger

2011 Stephen Bowen

2010 Ma’ake Kemoeatu

2009 Phillip Daniels

2008 Reed Doughty

2007 Marcus Washington

2006 Randy Thomas

2005 Khary Campbell

2004 Brandon Noble

2003 Fred Smoot

2002 Chris Samuels

2001 Cory Raymer

2000 James Thrash

1999 Tre’ Johnson

1998 Darrell Green

1997 James Jenkins

1996 Ed Simmons

1995 Keith Taylor

1994 Mark Schlereth

1993 Art Monk

1992 Anthony Johnson

1991 Donnie Warren

1990 Joe Jacoby

1989 Neil Olkewicz

1988 Doug Williams

1987 Mel Kaufman

1986 Darryl Grant

1985 Ken Huff

1984 Mark May