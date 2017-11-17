Students return to class after brief bomb threat evacuation at Booker T. Washington HS

NORFOLK, Va. – A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Booker T. Washington High School early Friday morning.
Norfolk Police tweeted just after 7 a.m. that the threat was called in and the school was being searched by Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue.
The students gathered in the football stadium while the school is searched.
Just before 8:30 a.m., police said the school had been cleared and nothing was found. Students and staff were allowed to return to the school.
36.850769 -76.285873