Students return to class after brief bomb threat evacuation at Booker T. Washington HS

NORFOLK, Va. – A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Booker T. Washington High School early Friday morning.

Norfolk Police tweeted just after 7 a.m. that the threat was called in and the school was being searched by Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Bomb threat called into Booker T. Washington High School. School evacuated and being searched by NPD and @norfolkfireresc. Update to follow. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 17, 2017

The students gathered in the football stadium while the school is searched.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police said the school had been cleared and nothing was found. Students and staff were allowed to return to the school.

NPD and @norfolkfireresc has cleared Booker T. Washington High School, nothing found. Students and staff returning to school. pic.twitter.com/mN88NDi1Qz — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 17, 2017

