Students return to class after brief bomb threat evacuation at Booker T. Washington HS

Posted 7:15 am, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:31AM, November 17, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. – A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at Booker T. Washington High School early Friday morning.

Norfolk Police tweeted just after 7 a.m. that the threat was called in and the school was being searched by Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

The students gathered in the football stadium while the school is searched.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police said the school had been cleared and nothing was found. Students and staff were allowed to return to the school.

Stay with News 3 for any additional updates.

 