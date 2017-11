Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Cesar Ward rushed for four touchdowns, while DeMario Tyler rushed for another as Lafayette rolled past Deep Creek 42-13.

Armonii Burden strip-sacked Deep Creek quarterback Tesean Jones and returned it for a touchdown for Lafayette, adding to another solid defensive effort from the Rams.

This is the fifth straight regional final for Lafayette. The win puts the Rams in the Class 4, Region A Final against King's Fork next Friday.