You can become a victim of theft during holiday shopping, how to protect your belongings

HAMPTON ROADS – Large crowds can lead to opportunities of theft during the holiday season. Police are advising people how to be safe while shopping and to not become a target to thieves.

Officers recommend that shoppers use credit cards rather than cash or to bring some cash. Newport News Police department asks people to not shop alone. If you have to shop alone, try shopping during the day and always be aware of your surroundings.

Use a disposable card, like a prepaid or gift card to avoid fraudulent transactions if your card were stolen.

They also advise people to not walk-up to an ATM, but instead go into the store.

When you’re done shopping it’s recommended to not overload your arms with packages and to have your keys out and ready when you get to your car.

Parents are asked to keep your children in sight at all times and designate a ‘meeting place’ if anyone gets separated.

