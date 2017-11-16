× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and a warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to sunshine and 60s… An isolated shower is possible early this morning with cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning, a bit warmer than yesterday morning. Clouds will clear out through the morning with mostly sunny skies by midday. Highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will ramp up tonight with gusts to near 25 mph possible. Sunshine will stick around for Friday but cooler air will return with highs falling into the mid 50s.

We are tracking rain for the weekend as a cold front is set to move in. As of now, the best chance for rain looks like overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. That would mean that most of the day Saturday and most of the day Sunday would be dry. Highs will warm into the upper 60s Saturday but fall back into the mid 50s on Sunday. It will be windy this weekend with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Today: Clearing Skies, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 16th

1989 F0 Tornado: Amelia Co

