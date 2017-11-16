The 6th Annual Phoebus Holiday Illumination returns to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

The 6th Annual Phoebus Holiday Illumination will return to Downtown Hampton on December 1 from 5-9 p.m.

In addition to a special holiday tree lighting at 8 p.m., guests will enjoy a variety of holiday-themed crafts, food and music. Santa and Lucky the Dinosaur will also be in attendance.

The best part about all this? The weather forecast is calling for snow!

The event will take place on Mellen Street in Downtown Hampton.

For more information, call (757) 727-0808 or follow Phoebus Events on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.