Public meeting Thursday on plans to control Norfolk flooding

NORFOLK, Va. - If you hate the way Norfolk floods, even with a little rain, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is inviting you to learn about their plans to control all the water.

The corps released a draft plan for dealing with it last month.

The Coastal Storm Risk Management Study outlines ways to address coastal storm and flood risk in the mermaid city. It is part of a three year investigation into flooding done in partnership with the city.

Experts will be available to answers any questions or concerns you may have regarding the report.

Among the solutions being proposed are natural and structural improvements to help stem the flow of water.

Officials say flooding is a constant problem in the city that’s not getting any better.

“We're also recommending extension of the flood wall,” Susan Conner, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District, said. “So currently there is a flood wall in downtown Norfolk. We are recommending quite a bit more flood wall. In the future, we have sea level rise, so the water is getting higher. The land is subsiding so overall we are going to see more water. In addition, we have more frequent and intense coastal storms forecast.”

The meeting will be at the Attucks Theater on Church Street, starting at 5:30 p.m.

