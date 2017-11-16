× Norfolk man arrested after shooting victim dies

NORFOLK, Va. – Police arrested Willie Floyd, Jr. and charged him with second degree murder after another man died from a shooting.

Officers got a call about walk-in gunshot victim at DePaul Medical Center on October 23 at 8:45 pm. The victim, Thomas Ellis, later died.

Floyd was identified as the shooter and charged with second degree murder, shoot or throw a missile at a vehicle, and using a gun in the crime, according to police.

