Norfolk Admirals fire team president Michael Santos after 53 weeks on the job

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, announced President Michael Santos has been relieved of his duties on Thursday afternoon.

He was hired November 7, 2016.

“The Admirals front office is committed to success on and off the ice; and as such, not all of the decisions that need to be made are easy,” said Chief Revenue Officer Trent Ferguson. “The time and energy that Michael Santos put forth in the development of the Norfolk Admirals is appreciated and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Head coach Robbie Ftorek and Assistant coach Peter Sidorkiewicz will continue to manage all issues related to player personnel. Ferguson will oversee all of the Admirals day-to-day business operations.

Less than one month after he was hired, Santos fired head coach Rod Aldoff. Last summer, the Admirals announced they’re now affiliated with the NHL’s Nashville Predators after formerly being the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.