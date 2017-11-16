N.C. Aquarium helping to gather pet supplies this holiday season

MANTEO, N.C. – The N.C. Aquarium is preparing to host its annual Santa Paws Pet Supply Drive, which benefits the Outer Banks SPCA by collecting much need supplies for the organization.

Last year, with generous support from visitors and neighbors, NCARI was able to donate over 4,500 pounds of pet food and other supplies to help animals still waiting to find their forever homes, says the Aquarium.

Officials say this yearly drive begins November 20th and ends January 4th, and donors get perks, too. Each person bringing in a bag of dry pet food weighing seven pounds or more will get free admission into the Aquarium.

Also, anyone donating pet food or other supplies will be entered for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind painting created by resident artist Molly the river otter.

The Aquarium said that the Outer Banks SPCA’s needs list includes items such as sheets, blankets, towels, peroxide, cotton balls, dog and cat toys, flea bath shampoo, puppy and kitten formula, collars, leashes.