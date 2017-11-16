Loved ones hand out flyers searching for answers after 24-year-old father is shot and killed in Norfolk
Norfolk, Va – Thursday night a determined family is back out on the streets going door to door to try and find answers about the shooting death of their loved one.
24-year-old Samad Brailsford’s loved ones handed out flyers asking for the community’s help.
The young father of two was gunned down on Oklahoma Avenue in Norfolk back on October 28th – the weekend before Halloween at around 3 o’clock in the morning.
So far, no one has been arrested and police said they have no suspect information to release.
Loved ones were gathered in the Virginia Beach neighborhood where the victim grew up and then headed over to the spot in Norfolk where he was killed.
“They always say I am the rock in the family, but this has cracked the rock. This has shattered our family like nothing else has. We are a strong unit and we stand together in good and bad but this has done something to us,” said the victim’s aunt, Alesia Spencer who tearfully spoke to the media and the crowd.
The Bayside High School graduate is described by family members as strong, reliable, and funny.
Family members said they will not rest until they get answers about what happened.
Norfolk police are asking anyone with information on this case. They say call Crimeline at 888-LOCK-U-UP. You could be eligible for a reward.