Gloucester County school bus carrying middle school students involved in crash

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A Gloucester County school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning as it was transporting students to a middle school.

Virginia State Police say they were called to Dogwood Trail around 6:45 a.m. to investigate the crash.

The bus had collided with a pickup truck.

There were middle school students on the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries have been reported. Rescue crews were called to the scene as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

