First Warning Traffic – Thursday traffic alerts, tunnel trouble and bridge openings

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge opening 8:00 AM

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

564 WB slammed to the base again this morning, 64 WB backups solid through Northampton Blvd.

664 NB crash at the M&M, backups past the Western Freeway

PORTSMOUTH: LANE CLOSURES ON COURT ST. BETWEEN BART ST. AND PAVILION DR. Tuesday, November 14 to Thursday, November 16

On Tuesday, November 14, through Thursday, November 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning, the right lane and right turn lane southbound on Court Street (between Bart Street and Pavilion Drive) will be closed. The left lane will remain open. This closure is necessary to repair a water main for the Downtown Tunnel.

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, November 10 to Friday, November 17

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound Thursday, November 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, November 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 12-18

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 12-18, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 13-17, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) November 12-16 starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on November 12-16, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on November 13-17, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows: I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) on November 12-16 I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A) on November 12-16 I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east on November 12-16 I-64 east off-ramp to Route 60 Busch Gardens (exit 243A) on November 12-16



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: I-64 east November 12-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 west November 13-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in Newport News as follows:

Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: November 17 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. November 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: November 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. November 17 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. November 18 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. November 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

November 12-17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge:

Route 17 south single-lane closures November 12-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, Suffolk:

U.S. 17 north ramp closure to I-664 south (Exit 34A) November 12-15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 East/West, Portsmouth: Single-lane closures as follows:

Alternating lane closures between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge November 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564, Norfolk:

I-564 west dual-lane closure at Terminal overpass from November 12-17 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-564 east dual-lane closures at I-64 interchange November 13-17 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

I-564 west single-lane closure at the Runway Tunnel November 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures November 12-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions on Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 – November 17. Signed detour will be in place.

VA Route 31, James City County: Full closures in both directions between Sandy Bay Road and Landfall Drive November 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stoppages managed by flaggers.

Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County:

Full closure in both directions at Skiffes Boulevard. Stoppages managed by flaggers. November 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 a.m. November 13 and ending no later than noon November 17 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:

November 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 58 East, Greensville County: Full closure at Brunswick Road November 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stoppages managed by flaggers.