Dogs inspect homes in Sandbridge for bed bugs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A group of bed bug detection dogs are in Sandbridge, running training inside vacant rental homes. More than ten dogs, of all breeds, were on-site looking for live bugs inside the houses.

Don't worry! The dogs are just looking for bugs contained in little jars, not responding to an infestation!

If you think about it, its a win-win; the dogs get to train in real homes and the homeowners get a free inspection.

Trainers say the dogs are trained for more than three months to detect the odor of the bugs, then once in the field if they find any they signal by either sitting, swatting their paw, etc.

These dogs have come from Canada, Alabama, North Carolina and beyond to do this annual training, earning their yearly certification. Many of the dogs become their handlers pets and almost all of them are rescues.

Surfside Services is the local company hosting the training. They do inspections for rental companies at the beach and offer their services all over Hampton Roads, to learn more head to their website.