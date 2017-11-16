Did John Cleese leave his diary in Richmond? $1,000 reward offered

RICHMOND, Va. — Monty Python legend John Cleese needs your help.

Cleese, who performed at the Altria Theater in Richmond on November 10, may have left something important to him in town, CBS 6 reported.

“Dearest twits, a plea for help!” the 78-year-old actor tweeted Tuesday. “I have lost my diary. Somewhere in DC, Richmond or Nashville. It’s bright red leather-bound, seven inches by five and full of Filofax pages. Inside is my UK phone number Reward for return : $1000 and a big kiss (provided it’s consensual).”

After a few back and forth tweets with fans, Cleese clarified the situation.

What he called a diary, was actually what most Americans call a daily planner.

“There is nothing in the diary to blackmail me with (except for comments about the other Pythons),” he said. “Please find it quickly, kind twits, as I have no idea what I am doing for the rest of my life. I can’t even remember where I live.”

While in Richmond, Cleese stayed at the Jefferson Hotel.

The staff at the Mandarin Hotel, DC already told Cleese they are on the case.