HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Clay Walker was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) more than 20 years ago. He talks with us about his life as a country star and how he makes time for his family and maintaining his health.
Country music artist Clay Walker talks about living with MS on Coast Live
-
A brave eight-year-old with a brain tumor talks about the efforts to fight childhood cancer on Coast Live
-
Rare surgery restores Ohio boy’s ability to walk after cancer fight
-
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
-
California woman, 45, unexpectedly gives birth after not realizing she was pregnant
-
Former ODU men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel II passes away
-
-
NYC marathon runners stay the course, despite last week’s terror attack
-
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt talks with us about coping with a big occupational hazard on Coast Live
-
Treatment options and facts about radiation for breast cancer on Coast Live
-
World War II veterans reflect on anniversary of ship sinking
-
People taking action: Virginia Beach boy writes to his councilman to make a difference
-
-
Talking about prostate cancer with a survivor on Coast Live
-
Purple Heart lost over 20 years ago finds its way back to veteran’s loved ones
-
The facts about prostate cancer from a survivor and his doctor on Coast Live