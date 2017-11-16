Coast Guard assists two near Wachapreague, Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two people were assisted by the Coast Guard after their boat lost power in inclement weather Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials say that around 8 p.m. a 42-foot sport fishing boat called Red Baron, lost power about three miles east of Quinby Inlet, and that the boat reportedly had two people on it.

“Losing power at night in bad weather is dangerous,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Defrancisco, Coast Guard coxswain for the case. “In these waters it can be especially treacherous due to the shallow water and an elevated risk of running around. We were glad to answer the call.”

After launching a 45-foot Response Boat Medium from Station Wachapregue to assist, Coast Guard crew took aboard the two people, and towed their boat to Wachapreague Marina in Wachapreague.

Conditions in which the the boaters faced were seas at four to six feet, winds at about 10 knots and visibility at three to five miles, say officials.