Classes back in session after bomb threat at Denbigh High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A scare this morning for Newport News high students in the middle of class.

They were forced to evacuate school after a bomb threat a few hours ago.

Fire officials tell us the call came into Denbigh High School just before 9:30 a.m.

As fire crews searched the premises, students were forced to stand outside until the all clear was given.

We’re told the scene was cleared after about an hour and classes resumed as normal.

The cause of the threat is still under investigation.