A first look at potential solutions to reduce flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Close to a hundred people took notes and paid attention to a proposal that could potentially protect the city from major flooding.

Right now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they are about a year and a half into their study on Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management. It’s a project focused on large coastal events like Nor’Easters, hurricanes and even sea level rise.

“That recommendation includes four storm barriers, an extension of the flood wall downtown, as well as non-structural and natural and nature-based features,” said Susan Conner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Their biggest hope is to block the water from rushing into places that are not designed to keep it contained like many residential areas.

U.S. Corps of Engineers say their next step is finalizing the report then sending it to Congress for approval. All of this will take about 5 to 10 years to complete. The project will cost $1.8 billion dollars.