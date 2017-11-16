17-year-old found unresponsive in Norfolk courthouse holding cell

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 17-year-old male was found unresponsive in a courthouse holding cell on Thursday.

A Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy found the 17-year-old in the courtroom 5B holding cell at the Norfolk Consolidated Courthouse at approximately 11:05 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office staff responded and began CPR until paramedics took over and transported the 17-year-old to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

He remains in critical condition at this time.

There is no indication of any foul play.

Norfolk Police are investigating the incident and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation to determine if deputies and staff responded in compliance with policy and procedures.