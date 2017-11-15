× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Up and down temperatures

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few midweek showers… Get ready for another chilly morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s along the coast with 30s inland. A few locations will be near the freezing point this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a bit of extra sunshine blending in this morning. A few isolated showers are possible today but most areas will just see the extra cloud cover. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and it will still be a bit breezy with N/NE winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower will stick around tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s with 30s possible inland.

An isolated showers is possible early Thursday morning but clouds and rain chances should exit fairly early tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Sunshine will stick around for Friday but cooler air will return with highs falling into the mid 50s.

We are tracking rain for the weekend as a cold front is set to move in. As of now, the best chance for rain looks like Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That would mean the most of the day Saturday and most of the day Sunday would be dry. Highs will warm into the upper 60s Saturday but fall back into the mid 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Early, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is moving NE at 15 to 20 mph across the central and eastern Azores. Although environmental conditions are becoming unfavorable for the formation of a subtropical cyclone, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to near gale force, especially over higher terrain, will possible in the eastern and central Azores this morning.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 15th

1914 Heavy Rain: 2.05″ Salisbury

