Vans Warped Tour to end after 2018 run

Vans Warped Tour organizers revealed Wednesday that 2018 will be the tour’s final, full cross-country run.

“We cannot thank you enough for making Warped Tour the highlight of your summer for the past 23 summers. For one final run – we will see you on the road and in the pit!”

Although the Warped Tour has earned its reputation as the premier rock festival, throughout the years it has come to include a wide variety of musical genres including metal, hip hop, punk, and pop.

The Warped Tour is known as America’s longest running touring summer music festival. It has also been credited for bringing alternative rock and skate culture from the underground to the forefront of global youth culture while serving the greater good by partnering with its many sponsors and non-profit organizations.

The tour is making one last stop in Virginia Beach on July 12. Here’s a full list of tour dates:

06/16 – Seattle, Wa – CenturyLink Field

06/17 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds

06/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park

06/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fair

06/25 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

06/27 – Nashville, TN. – Tennessee State Fair

06/28 – Metairie, LA – Shrine On Airline

06/29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

06/30 – Orlando, FL – Tinker Field

07/01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Waterfront Park

07/02 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

07/04 – Wilmington, NC – Legion Stadium

07/06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07/07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

07/08 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon Theater at Jones Beach

07/09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

07/10 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

07/11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/12 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

07/13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lakes Amphitheater

07/14 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

07/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

07/16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

07/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07/20 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

07/21 – Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace Of Auburn Hills

07/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/23 – Shakopee, MN – Canterbury Park

07/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheater

07/26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/27 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Amphitheater

07/27 – Toluca, MX – Foro Pegaso (Warped Tour MX)

07/28 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

07/29 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

07/30 – Houston, TX – NRG Park

08/01 – Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State Intramural Field

08/04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/05 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium

08/06 – Pomona, CA – Pomona Fairplex