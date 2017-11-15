Vans Warped Tour to end after 2018 run

Vans Warped Tour organizers revealed Wednesday that 2018 will be the tour’s final, full cross-country run.
“We cannot thank you enough for making Warped Tour the highlight of your summer for the past 23 summers. For one final run – we will see you on the road and in the pit!”
Although the Warped Tour has earned its reputation as the premier rock festival, throughout the years it has come to include a wide variety of musical genres including metal, hip hop, punk, and pop.
The Warped Tour is known as America’s longest running touring summer music festival. It has also been credited for bringing alternative rock and skate culture from the underground to the forefront of global youth culture while serving the greater good by partnering with its many sponsors and non-profit organizations.
The tour is making one last stop in Virginia Beach on July 12. Here’s a full list of tour dates:
06/16 – Seattle, Wa – CenturyLink Field
06/17 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds
06/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park
06/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel And Casino
06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fair
06/25 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
06/27 – Nashville, TN. – Tennessee State Fair
06/28 – Metairie, LA – Shrine On Airline
06/29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/30 – Orlando, FL – Tinker Field
07/01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Waterfront Park
07/02 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
07/04 – Wilmington, NC – Legion Stadium
07/06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07/07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
07/08 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon Theater at Jones Beach
07/09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
07/10 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion At Montage Mountain
07/11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/12 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center
07/13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lakes Amphitheater
07/14 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
07/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07/16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
07/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07/20 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
07/21 – Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace Of Auburn Hills
07/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/23 – Shakopee, MN – Canterbury Park
07/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheater
07/26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/27 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Amphitheater
07/27 – Toluca, MX – Foro Pegaso (Warped Tour MX)
07/28 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
07/29 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
07/30 – Houston, TX – NRG Park
08/01 – Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State Intramural Field
08/04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/05 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium
08/06 – Pomona, CA – Pomona Fairplex