Spoiler alert: Results of Wednesday’s Survivor Tribal Council

With 11 castaways left in Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers, the merged tribe went to Tribal Council in Wednesday night’s episode and voted out Hampton Roads own Desiree Williams.

Dr. Williams is a two time Hampton University alum, where she earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in healthy and physical education. She has also worked at Hampton University as an Assistant Professor and was Miss Virginia USA in 2016.

In a tearful goodbye, Williams said it was “truly heartbreaking” being voted out of the game. She also said, “It’s part of the game and someone has to go home.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on News 3.