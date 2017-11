PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police have located a 52-year-old woman who was missing for several days.

Police say before she went missing, Pamela S. Lara was last seen at her home in the 900 block of 7th Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. that morning.

Detectives were concerned for her well being because she suffers from a medical condition and no one had seen or heard from her.