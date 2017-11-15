Norfolk brewery to host ‘Stranger Things’ themed party

NORFOLK, Va. – O’Connor Brewing Company is bringing The Upside Down to Norfolk.

The 21 and up party is sure to please fans of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

The dress code for the party is 1984 junior prom attire, a tribute to the Hawkins Snow Ball dance featured in the show. You can also dress like your favorite Stranger Things character.

Stranger Things inspired installations will be installed throughout the brewery to make you feel like you’re in the show. There will also be a costume contest, live performances, signature drinks and a Hawkins Snowball 1984 photo booth.

The event takes place on December 8 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $10.