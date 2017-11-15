Nationals ace Max Scherzer wins second consecutive Cy Young award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For the second straight year, Max Scherzer is the National League’s best pitcher.

The 33-year old right-handed pitcher receiver 27 of the 30 first-place votes. Members the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote on the award.

This is the third career Cy Young Award for Scherzer, who won one in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers.

Scherzer led the NL with 268 strikeouts, and finished second in ERA (2.51).

Clayton Kershaw finished second in voting, while Scherzer’s teammate Stephen Strasburg rounded out the top three. Gio Gonzalez was the third National to make the list, finishing sixth in voting.

Indians pitcher Corey Kluber was named the American League Cy Young winner.