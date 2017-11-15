× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures going way up, then way down

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (25%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Early, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 15-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity.

Meteorologist April Loveland

