First Warning Forecast: Temperatures going way up, then way down
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking warming temperatures and our next chance of rain.
After mostly cloudy skies today, we’ll see clouds giving way to sunshine on Thursday. Expect temperatures to dip into the 40s, with a slight chance for a shower overnight. We could see some patchy fog. Temperatures will warm to he mid 60s. Another dry day on tap for Friday. Cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Another warm up on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect some rain to move in overnight. Another cool down for Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Even cooler to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (25%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N/W 5-10
Tomorrow: Clearing Early, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 15-20
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
No tropical activity.
Meteorologist April Loveland
