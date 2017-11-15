First Warning Forecast: Huge Temperature Swings
Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast
A lot of cloud cover this afternoon and breezy conditions with wind coming from the north at 10-15 mph. We have a slight chance of some showers through the evening at 20% and overnight.
Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a lot more sunshine and a chance of some patchy fog. The winds will switch from the west at 15-20 mph, which will push out most of the cloud cover. We will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and a 0% chance of rain.
Friday our highs will be back down into the 50s with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain.
The weekend is looking pretty good. Saturday we will reach a high of 68 with a 50% chance of rain overnight and into Sunday morning. Sunday clouds will start to clear and rain chances will go back down.
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N/W 5-10
Tomorrow: Clearing Early, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 15-20
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
No tropical activity.