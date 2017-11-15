× First Warning Forecast: Huge Temperature Swings

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A lot of cloud cover this afternoon and breezy conditions with wind coming from the north at 10-15 mph. We have a slight chance of some showers through the evening at 20% and overnight.

Tomorrow we will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a lot more sunshine and a chance of some patchy fog. The winds will switch from the west at 15-20 mph, which will push out most of the cloud cover. We will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and a 0% chance of rain.

Friday our highs will be back down into the 50s with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain.

The weekend is looking pretty good. Saturday we will reach a high of 68 with a 50% chance of rain overnight and into Sunday morning. Sunday clouds will start to clear and rain chances will go back down.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Early, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 15-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity.