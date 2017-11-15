Couple charged following domestic incident on MLK Expressway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Chesapeake couple is charged following a domestic incident that happened on the Martin Luther King Expressway.

On Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., State Police received a call of a man passed out on the ramp of I-264 eastbound at the Martin Luther King Expressway.

A preliminary investigation shows that a husband and wife were traveling in the 2008 Chevy Impala when a domestic incident occurred.

The husband, Nigel Lashone Burgess, pulled over and got out of the car. His wife, Andrea Akeisha Burgess, tried to drive away from the scene and hit her husband with the vehicle’s side mirror.

Nigel Burgess jumped over the jersey wall to avoid being hit by the car again. He suffered major injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Andrea Burgess, 31, was charged with malicious wounding and received no bond.

Nigel Burgess was charged with assault and battery and remains in the hospital.