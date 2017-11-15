Bills QB Tyrod Taylor benched for rookie Nathan Peterman

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – In a move that surprised even some of the players in the Buffalo Bills locker room, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that he was making a change at quarterback.

Hampton native Tyrod Taylor has been benched in favor of rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman.

After starting the season 3-and-1, the Bills have went 2-and-3, and the offense has stagnated in the past two outings.

The move comes as the Bills prepare for a Sunday tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. McDermott, in his first year, wants to make a push for the playoffs, as the team sits at 5-and-4.

Taylor was replaced by Peterman in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 47-10 loss to the Saints after a 9-of-18 passing day for 56 yards. “This is not an indictment in Tyrod and he’ll be an important part of our team moving forward,” said McDermott.

"I'm obviously disappointed and it's a decision that I don't agree with. Ultimately, it's Coach McDermott's decision and I need to continue to be the leader and teammate that I know I can be."

Through nine games, Taylor, the former Hampton Crabber star has 10 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 1,684 passing yards. Taylor is also completing 64% of his passes.

But with the Bills in the playoff hunt, McDermott felt that a switch was needed to stay afloat. “We’re here for more than five wins. That’s why I’m here,” he said. “It’s about getting where we want to go and that’s to win a championship. At the end of the day it’s about the football team that fans and the Buffalo Bills dream of.”

Peterman, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, will make his first start. In relief duty, he went 7-of-10 for 79 yards and one touchdown in the loss vs. the Saints.

During his availability with the media, starting running back LeSean McCoy said that some of the locker room was surprised to see Taylor benched for Peterman.