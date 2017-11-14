Win a family four pack of the beginner-level gift package at iFly in Virginia Beach

Are you ready to Earn Your Wings? Enter for the chance to win a family four pack of the “Earn Your Wings” indoor skydiving package at iFly.

The package is a great introduction to skydiving that gives you everything you need to have a great first time in the wind:

2 flights for 1 person

Comprehensive training session

Rental of flight suits, helmets and goggles

Hands-on personal assistance from a flight instructor throughout your flights

Personalized flight certificate

Enter the contest by filling out your information below. Good luck!

iFly is located at 2412 Pacific Avenue. Visit their website for more information.