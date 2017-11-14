Watch ‘The Polar Express’ under the stars this holiday season

SUFFOLK, Va. – Who’s ready for Christmas movies?

The Suffolk Division of Tourism will kick off their inaugural “Movies Under the Stars” series with a free screening of the animated film ‘The Polar Express’ at the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum on December 2 at 5 p.m. Watch the holiday classic starring the voice of Tom Hanks outside, right under the stars and the lights of the Suffolk Christmas tree.

‘The Polar Express,’ based on the classic children’s book of the same name, is the story of a young boy on Christmas Eve who boards a powerful magical train. During his extraordinary ride to the North Pole, the boy embarks on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him about friendship, bravery and the true meaning of Christmas.

Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, and children are encouraged to dress in their pajamas.

Hot cocoa and concessions will be available for purchase, and the train station gift shop will be open for early holiday shopping. The Suffolk Public Library will also be on site with a Pop-Up Library.

The Railroad Museum is located at 326 N. Main Street in historic downtown Suffolk. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

‘The Polar Express’ is rated PG and has a running time of 100 minutes.